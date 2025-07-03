Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Renovation Project on Track, Says Program Manager

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pentagon Renovation Project on Track, Says Program Manager

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Program manager Michael Sullivan talks about the success of the Pentagon Renovation Project. Sullivan said the project, slated for completion in 2010, is "on track." He was one of the featured speakers on the first day of the Oct. 22-23 Federal Buildings Expo at the Washington, D.C., Convention Center. Photo by K.L. Vantran

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9161086
    VIRIN: 031022-D-D0439-7366
    Resolution: 1704x2000
    Size: 191.93 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Renovation Project on Track, Says Program Manager, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Selecting 'Best Person' Key to Pentagon Renovation Successes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download