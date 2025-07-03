Pentagon Renovation Project on Track, Says Program Manager

Program manager Michael Sullivan talks about the success of the Pentagon Renovation Project. Sullivan said the project, slated for completion in 2010, is "on track." He was one of the featured speakers on the first day of the Oct. 22-23 Federal Buildings Expo at the Washington, D.C., Convention Center. Photo by K.L. Vantran
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2003
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9161086
|VIRIN:
|031022-D-D0439-7366
|Resolution:
|1704x2000
|Size:
|191.93 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
