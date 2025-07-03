Alabama National Guard Engineers Bolster Security at 101st Airborne Division Rear in Mosul

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Alabama Army National Guard's 877th Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy), attached to the 101st Airborne Division, worked long hours to improve the security and access to Logistics Support Area Diamondback, which houses the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Division Rear in Mosul, Iraq. Army photo by Capt. Danny Curtis