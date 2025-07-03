Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Engineers Bolster Security at 101st Airborne Division Rear in Mosul

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2003

    Soldiers from the Alabama Army National Guard's 877th Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy), attached to the 101st Airborne Division, worked long hours to improve the security and access to Logistics Support Area Diamondback, which houses the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Division Rear in Mosul, Iraq. Army photo by Capt. Danny Curtis

