Fort Bragg Soldiers Bring Donated Supplies to Iraqi School Children

Capt. Mark Hayry, 1st Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit from Fort Bragg, N.C., attached to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq, beams as he and soldiers from his unit distribute donated items to Iraqi school children. Led by Hayry's parents, the people in and around Spencer, Wis., collected supplies for the Ihlaila primary school. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Day
Small Wisconsin Town Makes Big Impact on Mosul School
