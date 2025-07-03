Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bragg Soldiers Bring Donated Supplies to Iraqi School Children

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Bragg Soldiers Bring Donated Supplies to Iraqi School Children

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.20.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Capt. Mark Hayry, 1st Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit from Fort Bragg, N.C., attached to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq, beams as he and soldiers from his unit distribute donated items to Iraqi school children. Led by Hayry's parents, the people in and around Spencer, Wis., collected supplies for the Ihlaila primary school. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Day

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:03
    Photo ID: 9161075
    VIRIN: 031021-D-D0439-6297
    Resolution: 1312x2000
    Size: 160.19 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg Soldiers Bring Donated Supplies to Iraqi School Children, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Small Wisconsin Town Makes Big Impact on Mosul School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download