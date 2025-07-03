Fort Bragg Soldiers Bring Donated Supplies to Iraqi School Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Mark Hayry, 1st Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit from Fort Bragg, N.C., attached to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq, beams as he and soldiers from his unit distribute donated items to Iraqi school children. Led by Hayry's parents, the people in and around Spencer, Wis., collected supplies for the Ihlaila primary school. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Day