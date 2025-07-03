Defense Logistics Agency Fuels Middle East Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Terry Russell, Defense Energy Support Center-Middle East quality assurance specialist, works on a refueling vehicle. The center is the Defense Logistics Agency's regional fuel support office in the Middle East. It supports all Defense Department fuel operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes 25 nations and stretches from Kazakhstan in the north, down through the Arabian Peninsula, and as far south as Kenya. DoD Photo.