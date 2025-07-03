Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Logistics Agency Fuels Middle East Operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Logistics Agency Fuels Middle East Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Terry Russell, Defense Energy Support Center-Middle East quality assurance specialist, works on a refueling vehicle. The center is the Defense Logistics Agency's regional fuel support office in the Middle East. It supports all Defense Department fuel operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes 25 nations and stretches from Kazakhstan in the north, down through the Arabian Peninsula, and as far south as Kenya. DoD Photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:23
    Photo ID: 9159793
    VIRIN: 070315-D-D0439-7042
    Resolution: 1000x730
    Size: 174.99 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency Fuels Middle East Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fueling the Fighters: A Small Team With a Big Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download