    DoD Honors Outstanding Employees with Disabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Nashana Riley was among 16 DoD employees with disabilities who received the secretary of defense certificate for outstanding employees with disabilities from Charles S. Abell (left), principal deputy undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. Assisting in the presentation is Robert Faircloth, chief of staff for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Photo by Rudi Williams.

    Former Soldier Overcomes Devastating Diseases, Wins Disabilities Award

