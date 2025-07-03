Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waltrip Donates NASCAR Hood to Pentagon 9/11 Display

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.17.2000

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    NASCAR Winston Cup and Busch Series driver Michael Waltrip (left), holding daughter Macy, looks on as Mike Colston, Phoenix Project manager, accepts his NASCAR hood for display at the Pentagon during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2002. The hood, bearing the Phoenix Project logo, was on Waltrip's car at the Richmond (Va.) International Raceway Sept. 6, days prior to the one-year anniversary of Sept. 11. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2000
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9159791
    VIRIN: 000517-D-D0439-4789
    Resolution: 750x840
    Size: 124.39 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

