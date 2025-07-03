Waltrip Donates NASCAR Hood to Pentagon 9/11 Display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NASCAR Winston Cup and Busch Series driver Michael Waltrip (left), holding daughter Macy, looks on as Mike Colston, Phoenix Project manager, accepts his NASCAR hood for display at the Pentagon during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2002. The hood, bearing the Phoenix Project logo, was on Waltrip's car at the Richmond (Va.) International Raceway Sept. 6, days prior to the one-year anniversary of Sept. 11. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA.