Defense Official Honors Outstanding Employee with Disabilities

Charles S. Abell, principal deputy undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, left, poses with Daniel J. Philbin, wheelchair, after presenting him the secretary of defense certificate for outstanding employees with disabilities. Assisting with the presentation is Raymond F. Du Bois, right, director of administration and management, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and director, Washington Headquarters Service. Photo by Rudi Williams.