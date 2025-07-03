Charles S. Abell, principal deputy undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, left, poses with Daniel J. Philbin, wheelchair, after presenting him the secretary of defense certificate for outstanding employees with disabilities. Assisting with the presentation is Raymond F. Du Bois, right, director of administration and management, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and director, Washington Headquarters Service. Photo by Rudi Williams.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9159790
|VIRIN:
|070315-D-D0439-3113
|Resolution:
|1128x1119
|Size:
|173.4 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Official Honors Outstanding Employee with Disabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Being a Double Amputee Hasn't Slowed Dan Philbin Down
