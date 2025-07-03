Defense Official Honors Acquisition Specialist for Improving E-Business Practices

Michael Wynne (left), principal undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, presents Melissa Rider a certificate of appreciation Dec. 3, 2002, for her work with a 48-member working group in improving the Defense Department's e-business practices. Taking part in the presentation is Mark Krzysko, newly named head of the AT&L External eBusiness Center, charged with improving electronic interfaces between the private sector and DoD acquisition and logistics organizations. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2000
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:23
|Photo ID:
|9159789
|VIRIN:
|000516-D-D0439-9116
|Resolution:
|1160x828
|Size:
|192.76 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
DoD Acquisition Office Recognizes Transformational E-Business Working Group
