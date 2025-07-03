Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Honors Acquisition Specialist for Improving E-Business Practices

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.16.2000

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Michael Wynne (left), principal undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, presents Melissa Rider a certificate of appreciation Dec. 3, 2002, for her work with a 48-member working group in improving the Defense Department's e-business practices. Taking part in the presentation is Mark Krzysko, newly named head of the AT&L External eBusiness Center, charged with improving electronic interfaces between the private sector and DoD acquisition and logistics organizations. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA.

