Defense Official Honors Acquisition Specialist for Improving E-Business Practices

Michael Wynne (left), principal undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, presents Melissa Rider a certificate of appreciation Dec. 3, 2002, for her work with a 48-member working group in improving the Defense Department's e-business practices. Taking part in the presentation is Mark Krzysko, newly named head of the AT&L External eBusiness Center, charged with improving electronic interfaces between the private sector and DoD acquisition and logistics organizations. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA.