Bush Signs Defense Authorization Bill at Pentagon

President George W. Bush signs the Department of Defense Authorization Bill at the Pentagon on Dec. 2, 2002. Joining the president on stage are from left to right: Gen. Robert Foglesong, U.S. Air Force, Congressman Duncan Hunter, Gen. James Jones, U.S. Marine Corps, Senator John Warner, Sgt. Major Alford McMichael, U.S. Marine Corps, Gen. Richard B. Myers, U.S. Air Force, Master Chief Petty Officer Terry Scott, U.S. Navy, Adm. Vern Clark, U.S. Navy, Sgt. Major Jack Tilley, U.S. Army, Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld and Gen. John Lemoyne, U.S. Army. DoD photo by R. D. Ward.
