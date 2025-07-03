Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolfowitz Meets with British Officials in London Ahead of Turkey Visit

    03.15.2007

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Paul D. Wolfowitz (from right); John Chipman, director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies; and IISS Chairman Francois Heisbourg meet the press Dec. 2, 2002, in London. Wolfowitz met with British officials in London and was due to fly to Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 3 for more discussions related to the war on global terror and the current situation with Iraq. Photo by Gerry J. Gilmore.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolfowitz: Disarmament of Saddam's WMDs Is the Goal

