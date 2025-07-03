Wolfowitz Meets with British Officials in London Ahead of Turkey Visit

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Paul D. Wolfowitz (from right); John Chipman, director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies; and IISS Chairman Francois Heisbourg meet the press Dec. 2, 2002, in London. Wolfowitz met with British officials in London and was due to fly to Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 3 for more discussions related to the war on global terror and the current situation with Iraq. Photo by Gerry J. Gilmore.
|03.15.2007
|07.04.2025 00:22
|9159787
|070315-D-D0439-6885
|859x450
|50.77 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
Wolfowitz: Disarmament of Saddam's WMDs Is the Goal
