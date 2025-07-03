Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homeland Security Chief Emphasizes Importance of Information Sharing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Dale Meyerrose, chief information officer for the new U.S. Northern Command, told those attending a homeland security summit in Washington on Nov. 13 that making the same information available to everyone concerned with a domestic crisis as quickly as possible is critical to homeland security. Photo by Master Sgt. Bob Haskell, National Guard Bureau.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2002
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9159786
    VIRIN: 021113-D-D0439-4905
    Resolution: 1753x1266
    Size: 177.58 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

