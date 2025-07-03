Defense Secretary Cohen and Senior Enlisted Adviser Williams Enter Pentagon

Sgt. Maj. Marshall Williams (left) and Defense Secretary William S. Cohen enter the Pentagon together. Williams has been the secretary's senior enlisted adviser since May 1995. DoD Photo.
Date Taken:
|05.03.2007
Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 23:07
The Secretary's Sergeant Major
