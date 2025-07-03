Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Secretary Cohen and Senior Enlisted Adviser Williams Enter Pentagon

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Secretary Cohen and Senior Enlisted Adviser Williams Enter Pentagon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Sgt. Maj. Marshall Williams (left) and Defense Secretary William S. Cohen enter the Pentagon together. Williams has been the secretary's senior enlisted adviser since May 1995. DoD Photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9158605
    VIRIN: 070503-D-D0439-6928
    Resolution: 2052x1422
    Size: 129.26 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Cohen and Senior Enlisted Adviser Williams Enter Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Secretary's Sergeant Major

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download