    Marine Corps Commandant Meets with Reporters at Pentagon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps Commandant James T. Conway meets with reporters at the Pentagon, Dec. 5, 2007. Photo by Cherie A. Thurlby

    Date Taken: 12.05.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9157083
    VIRIN: 071205-D-D0439-4912
    Resolution: 4124x2688
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Top Marine Explains Cut in Purchase of Mine-resistant Vehicles

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

