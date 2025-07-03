Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Officer Listens to Baghdad Shop Owner's Concerns During Patrol

    12.03.2007

    Dallas native Army 1st Lt. Zachary Hoover, executive officer for Troop A, 3rd Squadron, 7th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, listens to a shop owner’s concerns during a patrol through the market sector of northern Baghdad’s Adhamiyah district on Dec. 1, 2007. Photo by Spc. Angel D. Martinez, USA

    Date Taken: 12.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:35
    VIRIN: 071203-D-D0439-8040
    This work, Army Officer Listens to Baghdad Shop Owner's Concerns During Patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

