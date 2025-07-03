Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Cpl. Shares Military's Story with Public

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.02.2007

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Cpl. Sean M. Henry is telling the military’s story to the American public at community and business events, veterans organizations and other gatherings as part of the Defense Department’s “Why We Serve” public outreach program. Defense Department photo

    Date Taken: 10.02.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 9157075
    VIRIN: 071002-D-D0439-7854
    Resolution: 2197x2746
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Why We Serve: Marine from Big City Transformed by Iraqi Desert

