    Defense Secretary Gates Meets with Bahrain Crown Prince

    MANAMA CITY, BAHRAIN

    12.07.2007

    Photo by Jerry Morrison 

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates is welcomed to Bahrain by Crown Prince His Majesty Hamad bin Al-Khalifa, Dec. 6, 2007. Gates is in the region to discuss defense issues and recieve updates from commanders.
    Defense Dept. photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison

    Date Taken: 12.07.2007
    VIRIN: 071207-D-DQ383-8817
    Location: MANAMA CITY, BH
