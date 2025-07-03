Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates is welcomed to Bahrain by Crown Prince His Majesty Hamad bin Al-Khalifa, Dec. 6, 2007. Gates is in the region to discuss defense issues and recieve updates from commanders.
Defense Dept. photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9157074
|VIRIN:
|071207-D-DQ383-8817
|Resolution:
|2394x1764
|Size:
|359.68 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA CITY, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Gates Meets with Bahrain Crown Prince, by Jerry Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gates to Address Gulf Regional Security at Manama Dialogue
No keywords found.