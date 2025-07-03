Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Army Sergeant Clears Mines at EOD Training School

    Afghan Army Sergeant Clears Mines at EOD Training School

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2007

    Afghan National Army Sgt. Said Abas of the Afghan National Army's 209th Corps operates the Schonstadt metal detector on a mine-clearing range at the ANA's first explosive ordnance disposal school. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian P. Seymour, USN

    Date Taken: 12.04.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:34
    VIRIN: 071204-D-D0439-3435
    Afghan Soldiers, Police Begin EOD Course

