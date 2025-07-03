Afghan National Army Sgt. Said Abas of the Afghan National Army's 209th Corps operates the Schonstadt metal detector on a mine-clearing range at the ANA's first explosive ordnance disposal school. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian P. Seymour, USN
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9157073
|VIRIN:
|071204-D-D0439-3435
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|473.36 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghan Army Sergeant Clears Mines at EOD Training School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Afghan Soldiers, Police Begin EOD Course
No keywords found.