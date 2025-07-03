Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Praises Air Force Trainees at Lackland

    07.24.2008

    Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates speaks to Air Force basic trainees on Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2008. Gates toured the Air Force's Basic Military Training facility and praised the trainees on their perseverance and dedication. U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Larlee

