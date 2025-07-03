Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Trains Dominican Republic Troops in Boarding Techniques

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2009

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Gustavo Tirado demonstrates defensive techniques during compliant boarding training for servicemembers from the Dominican Republic Defence Forces at Royal Bahamas Defence Force Base in Coral Harbour, Bahamas, March 6, 2009. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sheila M. Brooks

    Date Taken: 03.10.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9154060
    VIRIN: 090310-D-D0439-9865
    Resolution: 1024x682
    Size: 466.97 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Coast Guard Trains Partner Nations in Exercise Tradewinds

