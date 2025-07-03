Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Trains Dominican Republic Troops in Boarding Techniques

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Gustavo Tirado demonstrates defensive techniques during compliant boarding training for servicemembers from the Dominican Republic Defence Forces at Royal Bahamas Defence Force Base in Coral Harbour, Bahamas, March 6, 2009. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sheila M. Brooks
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9154060
|VIRIN:
|090310-D-D0439-9865
|Resolution:
|1024x682
|Size:
|466.97 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
