    Army Surgeons Observe Gallbladder Surgery at Iraqi Hospital

    03.10.2009

    Army Lt. Col. Sue Springer and Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Paul Perlik, with the 848th Forward Surgical Team, watch a video of a gallbladder surgery during their visit to the Karama Hospital in Kut, Iraq, March 5, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Thompson

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Team Examines Ways to Boost Care at Iraqi Hospital

