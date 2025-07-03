Army Surgeons Observe Gallbladder Surgery at Iraqi Hospital

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Col. Sue Springer and Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Paul Perlik, with the 848th Forward Surgical Team, watch a video of a gallbladder surgery during their visit to the Karama Hospital in Kut, Iraq, March 5, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Thompson