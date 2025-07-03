Marine Officer Shares Cookies and Smiles with Afghan Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Johanna Shaffer shares a cookie and a smile with an Afghan child while under the watchful security of Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, during her all-female team's first mission in Farah province, Feb. 9, 2009. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Monty Burton