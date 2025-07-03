Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Officer Shares Cookies and Smiles with Afghan Child

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Officer Shares Cookies and Smiles with Afghan Child

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Johanna Shaffer shares a cookie and a smile with an Afghan child while under the watchful security of Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, during her all-female team's first mission in Farah province, Feb. 9, 2009. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Monty Burton

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9154056
    VIRIN: 090310-D-D0439-8279
    Resolution: 3304x2236
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Officer Shares Cookies and Smiles with Afghan Child, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All-Female Marine Team Conducts First Mission in Southern Afghanistan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download