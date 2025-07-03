Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Officials Tour Air Force Medical Simulation Center

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Health Officials Tour Air Force Medical Simulation Center

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.11.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Stephen Jones, center, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, and Dr. Gail Wilensky, Defense Health Board president, receive a briefing on the interactive human patient simulator from Air Force Col. (Dr.) Lee E. Payne, 60th Medical Group commander, and Ivan Fronefield, SimCenter manager, during a visit to the David Grant U.S. Air Force Medical Center’s Simulation Center at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Spellman

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9154053
    VIRIN: 090311-D-D0439-8377
    Resolution: 1600x1106
    Size: 484.56 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Officials Tour Air Force Medical Simulation Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical Center Uses Innovative Methods to Improve Patient Safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download