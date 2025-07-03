Defense Health Officials Tour Air Force Medical Simulation Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Stephen Jones, center, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, and Dr. Gail Wilensky, Defense Health Board president, receive a briefing on the interactive human patient simulator from Air Force Col. (Dr.) Lee E. Payne, 60th Medical Group commander, and Ivan Fronefield, SimCenter manager, during a visit to the David Grant U.S. Air Force Medical Center’s Simulation Center at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Spellman