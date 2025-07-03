Defense Health Officials Tour Air Force Medical Simulation Center

Dr. Stephen Jones, center, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, and Dr. Gail Wilensky, Defense Health Board president, receive a briefing on the interactive human patient simulator from Air Force Col. (Dr.) Lee E. Payne, 60th Medical Group commander, and Ivan Fronefield, SimCenter manager, during a visit to the David Grant U.S. Air Force Medical Center’s Simulation Center at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Spellman
