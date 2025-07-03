Army Chaplain (Capt.) Colt Randles cuts a wooden block for a new door handle for the Solid Rock Chapel at Forward Operating Base Hunter, Iraq, March 5, 2009. Randles and Army Chaplain (Capt.) Michael Roberts are working together to put the finishing touches on the chapel. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Creighton Holub
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9154050
|VIRIN:
|090305-D-D0439-5561
|Resolution:
|1289x2100
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Chaplains Craft New Door Handle for Solid Rock Chapel in Iraq, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Army Chaplains Help to Build Faith, Chapel in Iraq
No keywords found.