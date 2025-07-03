Army Chaplains Craft New Door Handle for Solid Rock Chapel in Iraq

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Chaplain (Capt.) Colt Randles cuts a wooden block for a new door handle for the Solid Rock Chapel at Forward Operating Base Hunter, Iraq, March 5, 2009. Randles and Army Chaplain (Capt.) Michael Roberts are working together to put the finishing touches on the chapel. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Creighton Holub