    Army Chaplains Craft New Door Handle for Solid Rock Chapel in Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2009

    Army Chaplain (Capt.) Colt Randles cuts a wooden block for a new door handle for the Solid Rock Chapel at Forward Operating Base Hunter, Iraq, March 5, 2009. Randles and Army Chaplain (Capt.) Michael Roberts are working together to put the finishing touches on the chapel. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Creighton Holub

    Date Taken: 03.05.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9154050
    VIRIN: 090305-D-D0439-5561
    Resolution: 1289x2100
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Face of Defense: Army Chaplains Help to Build Faith, Chapel in Iraq

