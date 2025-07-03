Longtime DLA Ogden Director Retires After 38 Years of Civilian Service

Pamela Day, who retired Nov. 19 after 38 years of civilian service with the military, most recently as director of Depot-Level Reparable Procurement Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Ogden, speaks to family, friends and co-workers during her retirement ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Air Force photo by James Arrowood
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9152610
|VIRIN:
|091123-D-D0439-8844
|Resolution:
|2078x1385
|Size:
|581.42 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
