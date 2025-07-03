Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime DLA Ogden Director Retires After 38 Years of Civilian Service

    Longtime DLA Ogden Director Retires After 38 Years of Civilian Service

    11.23.2009

    Pamela Day, who retired Nov. 19 after 38 years of civilian service with the military, most recently as director of Depot-Level Reparable Procurement Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Ogden, speaks to family, friends and co-workers during her retirement ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Air Force photo by James Arrowood

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: Contracts Manager Retires After 38 Years

