Soldier Transitions to Civilian Career After Serving in Warrior Transition Battalion

Erik Stewart discusses preparations for an upcoming higher-headquarters assessment with Ward Philips at Fort Riley, Kan., Nov. 6, 2009. Stewart was a soldier in Fort Riley's warrior transition battalion who transitioned to a civilian career with the Fort Riley garrison. U.S. Army photo by Alison Kohler
Face of Defense: Wounded Warrior Begins Second Career
