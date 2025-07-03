New Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Prototype Showcased at Nevada Testing Center

A technology demonstrator for the joint light tactical vehicle, developed by the Office of Naval Research, was among possible replacement vehicles displayed at the Nevada Automotive Testing Center outside Carson City, Nev., in March 2008. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric C. Schwartz
|11.24.2009
|07.03.2025 16:58
|9152603
|091124-D-D0439-2369
|265x177
|40.13 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
