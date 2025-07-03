Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Prototype Showcased at Nevada Testing Center

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2009

    A technology demonstrator for the joint light tactical vehicle, developed by the Office of Naval Research, was among possible replacement vehicles displayed at the Nevada Automotive Testing Center outside Carson City, Nev., in March 2008. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric C. Schwartz

    Date Taken: 11.24.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9152603
    VIRIN: 091124-D-D0439-2369
    Resolution: 265x177
    Size: 40.13 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Progress Continues for Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

