Army Leaders Watch High School Graduation from Iraq

Army Master Sgt. Harold Miller and Army Col. Teresa Gallagher watch the Chambersburg (Pa.) Area Senior High School graduation via video teleconference from Contingency Operating Base Adder, Iraq, June 12, 2009. Courtesy photo
Video Teleconferences Keep Soldiers Communicating
