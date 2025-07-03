Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Leaders Watch High School Graduation from Iraq

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Leaders Watch High School Graduation from Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Master Sgt. Harold Miller and Army Col. Teresa Gallagher watch the Chambersburg (Pa.) Area Senior High School graduation via video teleconference from Contingency Operating Base Adder, Iraq, June 12, 2009. Courtesy photo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9152602
    VIRIN: 091117-D-D0439-8336
    Resolution: 3072x2304
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Leaders Watch High School Graduation from Iraq, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Video Teleconferences Keep Soldiers Communicating

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download