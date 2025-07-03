Family Readiness Group Raises Funds for Deployed Troops and Families

Amanda Bailey and her fellow family readiness group members from Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 203rd Military Police Battalion, conduct a fundraiser for Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts for their deployed troops and families during the holidays, Ardmore, Ala., November 2009. Courtesy photo
