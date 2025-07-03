Army veteran Arlen Bliefernicht discusses his service in Vietnam during a July 15, 2010, interview. DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Selby
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2010
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9151300
|VIRIN:
|100830-D-D0439-4430
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Veteran Reflects on Vietnam Service in Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans’ Reflections: Experiencing ‘Full Metal Jacket’
No keywords found.