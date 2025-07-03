Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Veteran Reflects on Vietnam Service in Interview

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Veteran Reflects on Vietnam Service in Interview

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army veteran Arlen Bliefernicht discusses his service in Vietnam during a July 15, 2010, interview. DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Selby

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9151300
    VIRIN: 100830-D-D0439-4430
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Veteran Reflects on Vietnam Service in Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veterans’ Reflections: Experiencing ‘Full Metal Jacket’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download