    Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran Reflects on Military Service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2010

    John Teetz, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, discusses his time in the military during an interview at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., July 1, 2010. Teetz served in the Army from 2001-2004, and began basic training on Sept. 1, 2001, just 10 days before Sept. 11. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class William Selby

