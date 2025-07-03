Air Force Captains Conquer Mt. Elbrus in Seven Summits Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Capt. Rob Marshall prepares to ski down from the summit of Mt. Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia, with fellow airman and mountaineer Capt. Mark Uberuaga, now with the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, N.M., after completing their first climb as part of the U.S. Air Force Seven Summits Challenge in July 2005. The challenge is an endeavor for Air Force members to carry the Air Force flag to the highest point on each continent and to be the first U.S. military group to conquer all seven peaks. Marshall is a member of the 8th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Courtesy photo