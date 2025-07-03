Army Family Keeps Dad Close with 'Daddy Dolls' During Deployment

Ariana and Angelo Scarpulla pose with their “daddy dolls” to keep their father, Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Scarpulla, close at hand over the holidays. Scarpulla is on his fifth deployment in a dozen years. Courtesy photo
