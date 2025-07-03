Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard Soldier Competes in NATO Chess Championship

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2010

    Army Spc. Nathaniel Rockhill of the Indiana Army National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division prepares to compete during the 21st NATO Chess Championship in Koege, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2010. Rockhill placed 51st among more than 80 military members from around the world. Courtesy photo

    Date Taken: 10.21.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9151281
    VIRIN: 101022-D-D0439-5957
    Resolution: 1535x1179
    Size: 751.89 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: Soldier Makes the Right Moves

