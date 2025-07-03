Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Releases "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" Report

    Pentagon Releases &quot;Don't Ask, Don't Tell&quot; Report

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2010

    Department of Defense General Counsel Jeh C. Johnson and U.S. Army Gen. Carter Ham conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon discussing the public release of the "Dont Ask, Dont Tell" Comprehensive Working Group report, Nov. 30, 2010. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley

