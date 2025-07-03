Pentagon Releases "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" Report

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of Defense General Counsel Jeh C. Johnson and U.S. Army Gen. Carter Ham conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon discussing the public release of the "Dont Ask, Dont Tell" Comprehensive Working Group report, Nov. 30, 2010. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley