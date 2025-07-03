Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Engagement Team Supports Marines in Afghanistan's Helmand Province

    FORWARD OPERATING BASE JACKSON, HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    12.12.2011

    Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Ryan is the team leader for Female Engagement Team 8 in the Sangin district of Afghanistan’s Helmand province. The team supports the Marines of 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, by conducting counterinsurgency operations in Sangin. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meredith Brown

    Date Taken: 12.12.2011
    Location: FORWARD OPERATING BASE JACKSON, HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
    Face of Defense: Deployed Sailor Leads Team in Afghanistan

