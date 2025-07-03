Female Engagement Team Supports Marines in Afghanistan's Helmand Province

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Ryan is the team leader for Female Engagement Team 8 in the Sangin district of Afghanistan’s Helmand province. The team supports the Marines of 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, by conducting counterinsurgency operations in Sangin. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meredith Brown