    South Korean, U.S. Investigators Hold Joint Press Conference on Investigation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2011

    Lead South Korean investigator Dr. Gon Ok, left, and lead U.S. investigator Army Col. Joseph F. Birchmeier listen to a question during the press conference at the Chilgok County Office in South Korea, Dec. 29, 2011. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kim Jaeyou

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Concludes Agent Orange Investigation in South Korea

