South Korean, U.S. Investigators Hold Joint Press Conference on Investigation

Lead South Korean investigator Dr. Gon Ok, left, and lead U.S. investigator Army Col. Joseph F. Birchmeier listen to a question during the press conference at the Chilgok County Office in South Korea, Dec. 29, 2011. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kim Jaeyou
Team Concludes Agent Orange Investigation in South Korea
