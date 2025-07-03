Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Recruiter and Recruit Work Side-by-Side in Afghanistan

    CAMP LEATHERNECK, AFGHANISTAN

    01.04.2012

    Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Pribyl, right, and Marine Corps Cpl. Ernest Wetzel work together in Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 at Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan. Pribyl recruited Wetzel into the Marine Corps. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Adam Jones

    Date Taken: 01.04.2012
    Location: CAMP LEATHERNECK, AF
    Face of Defense: Marine, Recruiter Reunite in Afghanistan

