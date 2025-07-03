Marine Corps Recruiter and Recruit Work Side-by-Side in Afghanistan

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Pribyl, right, and Marine Corps Cpl. Ernest Wetzel work together in Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 at Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan. Pribyl recruited Wetzel into the Marine Corps. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Adam Jones
|01.04.2012
07.03.2025
|9149865
|120104-D-D0439-3752
|4080x2720
|2.66 MB
|CAMP LEATHERNECK, AF
Face of Defense: Marine, Recruiter Reunite in Afghanistan
