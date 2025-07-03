Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Master Sgt. Reaches Out to Homeless Teens in Tucson

    01.05.2012

    Air Force Master Sgt. Ruby Zarzyczny walks the streets of Tucson, Ariz., as an outreach counselor for the national volunteer organization Stand Up For Kids. The group hands out snacks and hygiene items to homeless teenagers and provides them with information on resources available to help get them get off the streets. Courtesy photo

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: First Sergeant Battles Youth Homelessness

