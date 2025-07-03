Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obama Unveils New Defense Strategy at Pentagon Briefing

    01.06.2012

    President Barack Obama briefs the press on a new defense strategy as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prepare to offer remarks at the Pentagon, Jan. 5, 2012. Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, members of the Joint Staff and service secretaries participated in the briefing. DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo

    Obama: Defense Strategy Will Maintain U.S. Military Pre-eminence

