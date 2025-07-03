Obama Unveils New Defense Strategy at Pentagon Briefing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Barack Obama briefs the press on a new defense strategy as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prepare to offer remarks at the Pentagon, Jan. 5, 2012. Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, members of the Joint Staff and service secretaries participated in the briefing. DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo