Obama Unveils New Defense Strategy at Pentagon Briefing

President Barack Obama briefs the press on a new defense strategy as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prepare to offer remarks at the Pentagon, Jan. 5, 2012. Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, members of the Joint Staff and service secretaries participated in the briefing. DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo
|01.06.2012
|07.03.2025 13:52
|9149863
|120106-D-D0439-4329
|2700x1797
|1.48 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
