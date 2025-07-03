Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obama Unveils New Defense Strategy at Pentagon

    Obama Unveils New Defense Strategy at Pentagon

    President Barack Obama briefs the press on a new defense strategy as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter prepare to offer remarks at the Pentagon, Jan. 5, 2012. DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo

    Obama: Future Force Will be Smaller, Agile, Ready

