Obama Unveils New Defense Strategy at Pentagon

President Barack Obama briefs the press on a new defense strategy as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter prepare to offer remarks at the Pentagon, Jan. 5, 2012. DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo
Obama: Future Force Will be Smaller, Agile, Ready
