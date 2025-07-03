Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Officials Warn of Civilian Furloughs Ahead of Sequestration Deadline

    Robert F. Hale, the Defense Department's comptroller and chief financial officer, and Jessica L. Wright, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, brief reporters at the Pentagon, Feb. 20, 2013, on the status of the department’s civilian furlough planning efforts as a result of the impending sequestration deadline. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley

    If Sequestration Triggers, Furloughs Begin in Late April

