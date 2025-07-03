Robert F. Hale, the Defense Department's comptroller and chief financial officer, and Jessica L. Wright, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, brief reporters at the Pentagon, Feb. 20, 2013, on the status of the department’s civilian furlough planning efforts as a result of the impending sequestration deadline. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2013
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9148667
|VIRIN:
|120220-D-TT977-1019
|Resolution:
|3613x2338
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Officials Warn of Civilian Furloughs Ahead of Sequestration Deadline, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS
If Sequestration Triggers, Furloughs Begin in Late April
