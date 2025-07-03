Port of Baltimore Expands to Accommodate Massive Container Ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

North American Aerospace Defense Command’s maritime domain awareness mission helps to provide the information and intelligence required to increase the security of U.S. and Canadian waterways and ports. Pictured here are four newly operational supersized container cranes on a new 50-foot deep container berth at the Port of Baltimore, one of only two East Coast ports able to accommodate some of the world’s largest container vessels. Maryland Port Administration Photo by Bill McAllen, courtesy of the Maryland Port Administration