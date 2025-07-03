Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port of Baltimore Expands to Accommodate Massive Container Ships

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Port of Baltimore Expands to Accommodate Massive Container Ships

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.25.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    North American Aerospace Defense Command’s maritime domain awareness mission helps to provide the information and intelligence required to increase the security of U.S. and Canadian waterways and ports. Pictured here are four newly operational supersized container cranes on a new 50-foot deep container berth at the Port of Baltimore, one of only two East Coast ports able to accommodate some of the world’s largest container vessels. Maryland Port Administration Photo by Bill McAllen, courtesy of the Maryland Port Administration

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2013
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:20
    Photo ID: 9148664
    VIRIN: 130225-D-D0439-1970
    Resolution: 2446x1634
    Size: 460.5 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port of Baltimore Expands to Accommodate Massive Container Ships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NORAD Promotes Maritime Awareness to Protect Homeland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download