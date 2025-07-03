X-47B Drone Lands on Aircraft Carrier in Historic Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The experimental X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstrator conducts an arrested landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt at sea, Nov. 9, 2013. The USS Theodore Roosevelt is the third aircraft carrier to test the tailless, unmanned autonomous air craft's ability to integrate with carrier environment. U.S. Navy photo By Seaman Anthony N. Hilkowski