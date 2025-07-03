Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    X-47B Drone Lands on Aircraft Carrier in Historic Test

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.09.2013

    The experimental X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstrator conducts an arrested landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt at sea, Nov. 9, 2013. The USS Theodore Roosevelt is the third aircraft carrier to test the tailless, unmanned autonomous air craft's ability to integrate with carrier environment. U.S. Navy photo By Seaman Anthony N. Hilkowski

    Face of Defense: USS Roosevelt Conducts UAV Testing

