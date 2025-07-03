U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work arrives in South Korea as part of a seven-day trip that began with stops in Hawaii and on Guam, and will include a visit this week in Japan. DoD photo
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2014
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9147643
|VIRIN:
|140820-D-D0439-5481
|Resolution:
|2379x2145
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Visits South Korea, Japan on Asia Tour, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Work Highlights Importance of U.S.-South Korea Alliance
No keywords found.