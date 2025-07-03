Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Visits South Korea, Japan on Asia Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2014

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work arrives in South Korea as part of a seven-day trip that began with stops in Hawaii and on Guam, and will include a visit this week in Japan. DoD photo

    Date Taken: 08.19.2014
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9147643
    VIRIN: 140820-D-D0439-5481
    Resolution: 2379x2145
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Work Highlights Importance of U.S.-South Korea Alliance

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

