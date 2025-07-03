Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Air National Guard Promotes Craniofacial Surgeon to Brigadier General

    08.20.2014

    Dr. David D. Hamlar, co-director of the University of Minnesota’s Craniofacial Skull Base Center, was promoted from colonel to brigadier general in the Minnesota Air National Guard during a ceremony held at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 18, 2014. Courtesy photo

