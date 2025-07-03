Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Visits Troops in South Korea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2014

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work spent the last day of his visit to Seoul, South Korea, meeting with troops and military officials. At Osan Air Base Work spoke with about 100 men and women in uniform, took their questions, then took photographs with them and gave them challenge coins from his office. DoD photo by Cheryl Pellerin

