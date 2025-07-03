U.S. and Japan Discuss Strengthening Asia-Pacific Security Ties

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, left, and Japanese Senior Vice Defense Minister Ryota Takeda answer questions about U.S. and Japanese partnerships and how to bolster security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region during a press conference in Tokyo, Aug. 22, 2014. DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz
