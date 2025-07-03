Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Japan Discuss Strengthening Asia-Pacific Security Ties

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.22.2014

    Photo by Adrian Cadiz 

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, left, and Japanese Senior Vice Defense Minister Ryota Takeda answer questions about U.S. and Japanese partnerships and how to bolster security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region during a press conference in Tokyo, Aug. 22, 2014. DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

