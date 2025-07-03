Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undersecretary of Defense Speaks at National Guard Bureau Gala

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.22.2014

    Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Jessica L. Garfola Wright speaks during the inaugural National Guard Bureau J8 Summer Gala in Arlington, Va., Aug. 15, 2014. The event, organized and hosted by the NGB’s Office of Resource Management and Comptroller, aimed to promote morale and build esprit de corps within the NGB community. Wright, who is also a retired Army National Guard major general and former adjutant general of the Pennsylvania National Guard, was the keynote speaker for the evening. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Darron Salzer

    Date Taken: 08.22.2014
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wright Provides Keynote Remarks at NGB Gala

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

