Undersecretary of Defense Speaks at National Guard Bureau Gala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Jessica L. Garfola Wright speaks during the inaugural National Guard Bureau J8 Summer Gala in Arlington, Va., Aug. 15, 2014. The event, organized and hosted by the NGB’s Office of Resource Management and Comptroller, aimed to promote morale and build esprit de corps within the NGB community. Wright, who is also a retired Army National Guard major general and former adjutant general of the Pennsylvania National Guard, was the keynote speaker for the evening. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Darron Salzer