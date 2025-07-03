Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Defense Secretary Visits USS Shiloh During Asia-Pacific Tour

    

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.24.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work is briefed on the capabilities of the USS Shiloh during a tour of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, during his first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region Aug. 23, 2014. DoD Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Work Meets Leaders, Troops on First Official Asia Trip

