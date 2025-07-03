Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldier Purchases Microphone at Seoul Electronics Market

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.25.2014

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Min Sung Cha pays a vendor for a microphone at the Yongsan Electronics Market in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2014. Cha is a Korean-American soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, which is currently stationed at Camp Yongin, South Korea, as part of Exercise Ulchi Freedom Guardian. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Christopher Seaton

    Date Taken: 08.25.2014
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9147633
    VIRIN: 140825-D-D0439-6411
    Resolution: 450x309
    Size: 67.46 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
